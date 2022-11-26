Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,623 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextCure by 38.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 67,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,345. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.14.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

