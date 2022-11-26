Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,198 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 35,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

