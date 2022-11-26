Ikarian Capital LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.1% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 726,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 304,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.98. 713,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $323.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

