Ikarian Capital LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CRBP stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 994,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,316. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

