Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,000 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. 283,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

