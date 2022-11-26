Ikarian Capital LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,434,355 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,660,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 906,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 690,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,288. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

