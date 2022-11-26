Ikarian Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.77% of Synaptogenix worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNPX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,019. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.