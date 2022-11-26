Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 426,234 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,234 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Adicet Bio worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 277,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,839. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

