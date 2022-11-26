Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 444,283 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,283 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clene worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 2,871,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

CLNN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 83,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,803. The company has a market cap of $75.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.15. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,580.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

