Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immersion

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 67.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 424,589 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.