Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $31.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BSEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.