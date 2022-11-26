Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSEP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $31.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

