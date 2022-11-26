Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Acquires $16,540.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $44,864.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.
BioAtla Stock Performance
BCAB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $26.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
