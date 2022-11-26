Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NOW opened at $407.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $679.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.