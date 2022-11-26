Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 57.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 141.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.6 %

Freshpet Profile

FRPT opened at $66.72 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.