Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

