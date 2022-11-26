Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

