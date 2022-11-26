Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $9,009,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,833,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,210,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Shares of ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $264.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

