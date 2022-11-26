Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.

