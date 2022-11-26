Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,778,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 139,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.