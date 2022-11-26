Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 779 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

