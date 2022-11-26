Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,804 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

