Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 311 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Shares of SHW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

