Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 392,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

