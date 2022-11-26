Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

