Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

