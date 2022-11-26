Intrua Financial LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.