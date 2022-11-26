Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,205,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

