Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

