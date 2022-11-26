Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

