Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 287,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 373,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at $9,638,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 481.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 461.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.