Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $120.32.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

