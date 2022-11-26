Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (BOSS, CWST, DKS, EQB, EQX, ERIC, FWONK, GIP, PAG, SJ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 25th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

had its price target boosted by Stephens to $121.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.10 ($5.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $2.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

