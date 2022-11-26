Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 26th (ACNB, ALLY, ATO, BAH, COST, CVCY, FOXA, GCO, GIB, HMY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 26th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

