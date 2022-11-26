Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 26th (ACNB, ALLY, ATO, BAH, COST, CVCY, FOXA, GCO, GIB, HMY)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 26th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.