Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

