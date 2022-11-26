iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

