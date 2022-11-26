iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $407,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,715. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

