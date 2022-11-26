iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,927 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.75% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $760,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

