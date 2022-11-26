iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Reduced by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.12.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

