iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 56,805 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 61,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

