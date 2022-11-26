iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Boosted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock remained flat at $180.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,261. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.