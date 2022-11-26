iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day moving average is $239.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

