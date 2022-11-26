iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is LPL Financial LLC’s Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,855,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.09. 1,202,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

