Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.