Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,635 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $541,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 196,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,550. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

