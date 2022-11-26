JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $119.17 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.34 or 0.08306620 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00490540 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.32 or 0.29836966 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.