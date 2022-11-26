Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.14.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
