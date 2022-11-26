Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.35 ($209.54) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.14.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.