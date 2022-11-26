Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.11 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

