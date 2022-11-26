Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

