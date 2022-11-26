Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $47.75 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $47.75 million and $68,382.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,526.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010470 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040224 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239885 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02817673 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,325.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

