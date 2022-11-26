Joystick Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $107.15 million and $36,221.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,531.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010435 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240698 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55067132 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

